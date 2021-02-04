This page addresses frequently asked question about the change to NCBI account logins described in our recent post. Check back here often as we will provide updates as more questions come in and as we make progress on the transition.

Q: Are My NCBI accounts going away?

A: No, NCBI accounts are not going away. It is just the way you can login to your account that is changing. Instead of using NCBI credentials (username, password), you will need to login through a 3rd party login. Your account will remain the same with the same content.

Q: What are 3rd party logins or federated credentials?

A: Third party logins or federated credentials are credentials (username, password) you use on other sites such as Google, NIH, eraCommons, Orcid, Login.gov, or your institution if it participates in InCommon. You can use these to login to your NCBI account. Other options that will be added include Microsoft and FaceBook. All available 3rd party logins that you can use with your NCBI account are listed on the account page. You can search for ones that you may have already by typing the name in the filter box.

Q: How do I link 3rd party logins to my NCBI account?

A: Use the steps below to link 3rd party logins to your account.

Sign in directly to NCBI with your username and password. Click your username, which is located on the top right of the browser page. Click “Change” in the “Linked Account” portlet. Locate the 3rd party account of your choice using the search bar. Enter your credentials for the 3rd party account.

Q: I logged in with 3rd party credentials and now the information in my account is missing, what should I do?

A: You may have created a new account instead of linking your 3rd party credentials to your existing account. You can contact the Help Desk and they can help you make sure all your information is available.

Q: How can I get help linking or merging My NCBI accounts?

A: If you encounter any issues linking 3rd party credentials to your My NCBI account or merging accounts, please contact the Help Desk.

Q: Is there any provision for libraries/institutions who do not have a federated authentication option but are unable to use Google?

A: There will be 3rd party sign-in options aside from Google including:

Microsoft*

Facebook*

Login.gov

* These login options are coming soon.

Q: What if we don’t want our account tied to an institution because we may graduate or change jobs?

A: You can use any of the available 3rd party login options. ORCiD is a good option researchers and other academics.

Q: We currently use a shared My NCBI account for our library so our users have access to our outside tool, filters, and other settings. What are our options to replicate this when My NCBI goes away?

A: You can share a 3rd party account such as Google or Microsoft in the same way that you shared NCBI credentials.

Q: My organization/institution is not a member of InCommons, but some other federated service. Can that be implemented for My NCBI?

A: We do not currently have plans to implement other federated services. Please visit the InCommon site to find out how your organization can become a member.

