06/24/2021 

NIH Summer Internship Program

Finding information in NCBI databases

Online workshop

06/28/2021 - 07/02/2021

Galaxy Community Conference 2021

Asynchronous NCBI training with office hours in slack

Online training

GCC2021 Science Training Track

07/08/2021 

NIH Summer Internship Program

NCBI BLAST and other sequence alignment tools

Online workshop

07/22/2021

American Society of Virology

Best practices for accessing SARS-CoV-2 data resources on the cloud

Online poster

07/29/2021

Bioinformatics Open Source Conference (BOSC)

Birds of a Feather: Discussion of NCBI Datasets

Online feedback and discussion

Birds of a Feather

07/29/2021

Bioinformatics Open Source Conference (BOSC)

ElasticBLAST: Using the power of the cloud to speed up science

Open access NCBI cloud resources to accelerate scientific insights

RAPT: a prokaryotic genome annotation package for users of all backgrounds

Recent improvements in Magic-BLAST 1.6

Online posters

07/29/2021

NIH Summer Internship Program

NCBI Resources for human genome and gene research

Online workshop

07/31/2021 - 08/01/2021

Bioinformatics Open Source Conference (BOSC)

ElasticBLAST testing and feedback

Online testing and feedback

CollaborationFest