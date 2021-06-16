NCBI courses, webinars, and other outreach activities.
Date and Time
Conference / Meeting
Title
Event type
Link
06/24/2021
NIH Summer Internship Program
Finding information in NCBI databases
Online workshop
06/28/2021 - 07/02/2021
Asynchronous NCBI training with office hours in slack
Online training
07/08/2021
NIH Summer Internship Program
NCBI BLAST and other sequence alignment tools
Online workshop
07/22/2021
Best practices for accessing SARS-CoV-2 data resources on the cloud
Online poster
07/29/2021
Birds of a Feather: Discussion of NCBI Datasets
Online feedback and discussion
07/29/2021
ElasticBLAST: Using the power of the cloud to speed up science
-----------------
Open access NCBI cloud resources to accelerate scientific insights
-----------------
RAPT: a prokaryotic genome annotation package for users of all backgrounds
-----------------
Recent improvements in Magic-BLAST 1.6
Online posters
07/29/2021
NIH Summer Internship Program
NCBI Resources for human genome and gene research
Online workshop
07/31/2021 - 08/01/2021
ElasticBLAST testing and feedback
Online testing and feedback