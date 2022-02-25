GenBank release 248.0 (2/18/2022) is now available on the NCBI FTP site. This release has 17.11 trillion bases and 2.62 billion records.

The current release has 236,338,284 traditional records containing 1,173,984,081,721 base pairs of sequence data. There are also 1,750,505,007 WGS records containing 15,428,122,140,820 base pairs of sequence data, 524,464,601 bulk-oriented TSA records containing 465,013,156,502 base pairs of sequence data, and 109,809,966 bulk-oriented TLS records containing 41,321,107,981 base pairs of sequence data.

Growth between releases

During the 63 days between the close dates for GenBank releases 247.0 and 248.0, the ‘traditional’ portion of GenBank grew by 120,708,966,691 base pairs and by 1,780,987 sequence records. During that same period, 52,784 records were updated. An average of 29,107 ‘traditional’ records were added and/or updated per day. Between releases 247.0 and 248.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 506,088,218,518 basepairs and by 15,840,055 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by

9,142,303,144 basepairs and by 10,306,025 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 177,627,231 basepairs and by 430,945 sequence records. The total number of sequence data files increased by 348 with this release. The divisions are as follows: BCT: 24 new files, now a total of 712

EST: 1 new file, now a total of 576

GSS: 3 new files, now a total of 271

INV: 71 new files, now a total of 559

MAM: 9 new files, now a total of 125

PAT: 1 new file, now a total of 247

PLN: 74 new files, now a total of 802

VRL: 150 new files, now a total of 525

VRT: 15 new files, now a total of 292 Additional Information For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 248.0 sequence data flatfiles require roughly 2,251 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,243 GB. For more information about GenBank release 248.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.

