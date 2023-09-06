NCBI’s Genome Workbench Application to Retire March 2024

As of March 2024, NCBI’s Genome Workbench, a desktop software suite of tools for visualizing and analyzing molecular sequence data, will no longer be available for download. Due to low usage of this product, we are focusing our effort on newer and more popular resources and tools.

If you have an existing version of Genome Workbench, you can continue to use it, but we will no longer provide customer support, software updates, or tutorial documentation. We will make no additional public releases or updates after March 2024.

We encourage you to check out other NCBI web tools that provide similar services:

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with our visualization tools and other NCBI news.

Questions?

Feel free to contact our help desk if you have any questions or concerns.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

