Introducing Pebblescout: Index and Search Petabyte-Scale Sequence Resources Faster than Ever

NCBI is excited to introduce Pebblescout, a freely available web service that allows you to search for sequence matches in very large nucleotide databases, such as runs in the NIH Sequence Read Archive (SRA) and assemblies for whole genome shotgun sequencing projects in Genbank – faster and more efficiently!

Pebblescout uses short segments of your query sequences to identify database records with matches. Matches are based on the frequency of a segment’s occurrence in a database. Result produced for each query is a ranked list of matching records where the ranking utilizes informativeness of matching segments.

Pebblescout can be used to make an index of sequence data and to search the index. Check out our preprint for additional details including the list of available indexes and examples that show the power of Pebblescout.

Image: Screenshot of the pilot web interface that allows for easy interaction with Pebblescout.

Learn More

For more information about Pebblescout, check out our help documentation.

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with Pebblescout and other NCBI news.

Questions?

We want to hear from you! Try it out and let us know what you think. Please reach out to us via email at pebblescout@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov if you have questions or would like to provide feedback.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

