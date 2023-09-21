Successful NCBI-NIAID Codeathon Explored VCF Files in Population Genomics

Variant Call Format (VCF) files provide a crucial way to record and share information about genetic variants across samples. NCBI joined forces with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to co-host the VCF Files for Population Genomics Codeathon (July 31 – August 4). The codeathon focused on innovative methods for harnessing VCF files to analyze large datasets using the COVID-19 Genome Sequence Dataset, sourced from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and NCBI’s SARS-CoV-2 Variant Calling Pipeline. This virtual event was a booming success and brought together experts in viral evolution, molecular epidemiology, and population genomics.

We received outstanding participation and engagement!

62 participants from academia, government, and industries across the world

8 teams collaborated and worked on the projects listed below

5,000+ views of final presentations

100+ strong applicants

21 different countries represented

Together, NCBI and NIAID formulated event objectives that guided team projects, which explored how SARS-CoV-2 VCF files could enhance downstream applications by predicting emerging variants, assessing therapeutic options, and improving data clustering and modeling.

Team Projects:

By championing collaboration, innovation, and bioinformatics expertise, the NCBI-NIAID VCF Files for Population Genomics Codeathon demonstrated the power of genomics research in addressing real-world challenges and driving scientific progress.

Learn more

Get more details on NCBI’s Codeathons GitHub page and check out the video recordings of the teams’ final presentations.

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with NCBI news and events.

Though this event has concluded, we encourage you to keep an eye out for upcoming codeathons and workshops.

Questions?

For inquiries about this codeathon or participation in future events, please feel free to contact us at codeathons@ncbi.nlm.nih.

To contact or connect with NIAID, please email NIAIDOGATRA@niaid.nih.gov.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

