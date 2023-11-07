GenBank Release 258.0 is Available!

GenBank release 258.0 (11/2/2023) is now available on the NCBI FTP site. This release has 26.74 trillion bases and 3.85 billion records.

The current release has:

What’s New?

During the 75 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 257.0 and 258.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 321,332,646,930 base pairs and by 1,658,586 sequence records. We updated 39,963 records during that same period. We added and/or updated an average of 22,647 traditional records per day!

Between releases 257.0 and 258.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 1,305,753,782,688 base pairs and by 143,712,110 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 13,748,737,403 base pairs and by 15,064,144 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 2,578,708,880 base pairs and by 6,233,562 sequence records.

The total number of sequence data files increased by 665 with this release. The divisions are as follows:

BCT: 35 new files, now a total of 1,045

CON: 1 new file, now a total of 237

ENV: 1 new file, now a total of 80

INV: 123 new files, now a total of 1,862

MAM: 37 new files, now a total of 272

PAT: 1 new file, now a total of 261

PHG: 1 new file, now a total 7

PLN: 382 new files, now a total of 1,647

ROD: 8 files, now a total of 314

VRL: 15 new files, now a total of 1,037

VRT: 61 new files, now a total of 484

Additional information

For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 258.0 sequence data flat files require roughly 3,992 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,772 GB.

For more information about GenBank release 258.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with GenBank and other NCBI news.

Questions?

Please send any comments or questions to info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.