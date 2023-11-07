GenBank Release 258.0 is Available!

GenBank release 258.0 (11/2/2023) is now available on the NCBI FTP site. This release has 26.74 trillion bases and 3.85 billion records.
The current release has:
- 247,777,761 traditional records containing 2,433,391,164,875 base pairs of sequence data
- 2,775,205,599 WGS records containing 23,600,199,887,231 base pairs of sequence data
- 701,336,089 bulk-oriented TSA records containing 659,924,904,311 base pairs of sequence data
- 130,654,568 bulk-oriented TLS records containing 50,868,407,906 base pairs of sequence data
What’s New?
During the 75 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 257.0 and 258.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 321,332,646,930 base pairs and by 1,658,586 sequence records. We updated 39,963 records during that same period. We added and/or updated an average of 22,647 traditional records per day!
Between releases 257.0 and 258.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 1,305,753,782,688 base pairs and by 143,712,110 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 13,748,737,403 base pairs and by 15,064,144 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 2,578,708,880 base pairs and by 6,233,562 sequence records.
The total number of sequence data files increased by 665 with this release. The divisions are as follows:
- BCT: 35 new files, now a total of 1,045
- CON: 1 new file, now a total of 237
- ENV: 1 new file, now a total of 80
- INV: 123 new files, now a total of 1,862
- MAM: 37 new files, now a total of 272
- PAT: 1 new file, now a total of 261
- PHG: 1 new file, now a total 7
- PLN: 382 new files, now a total of 1,647
- ROD: 8 files, now a total of 314
- VRL: 15 new files, now a total of 1,037
- VRT: 61 new files, now a total of 484
Additional information
For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 258.0 sequence data flat files require roughly 3,992 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,772 GB.
For more information about GenBank release 258.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.
