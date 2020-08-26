On September 1, 2020, NCBI will no longer support connections from web browsers using TLS 1.0 or 1.1. If your browser does not support TLS 1.2 or higher, you will not be able to access NCBI web pages after September 1.

What is TLS?

TLS (Transport Layer Security) is an internet standard designed to minimize the risk of sensitive data being intercepted and used for malicious purposes while it’s being transmitted over insecure networks. TLS provides a secure connection between your computer and NCBI so that your data are protected. TLS 1.2 remedies several vulnerabilities in the older TLS 1.0 and 1.1 versions.

How can I tell if this will affect my browser?

You can check your web browser using tools such as How’s My SSL and Qualys SSL Checker. You may also want to review this list of browsers that support TLS 1.2.

What errors may I see if my browser uses TLS 1.0 or 1.1?

You may see a variety of errors after September 1, but the following are common:

“This site can’t provide a secure connection”

“Secure Connection Failed”

“This page can’t be displayed”

What can I do if my browser uses TLS 1.0 or 1.1?

The easiest solution is to upgrade your web browser to its most recent version. Another possibility is to configure your existing browser to TLS 1.2. You may need to consult the IT staff in your organization for assistance with these options.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

