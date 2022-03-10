Get to SRA Data Faster!

Want to get to Sequence Read Archive (SRA) data a lot faster? Piggybacking on our recent release of the simpler, faster, more compact file format known as SRA Lite, we’ve released a new toolkit feature to unpack data much more efficiently: fasterq-dump in FASTA mode. SRA has implemented this same functionality in our own pipelines and found a several-fold performance improvement, including reduced memory. We recommend using the “unsorted” setting which will behave more like live streaming, but also offer sorted mode if your use case requires it. You can find this feature in the SRA Toolkit version 3.0.0, now available to download.

Questions? You can contact us at sra@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov !

