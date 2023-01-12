Introducing a new and improved SciENcv experience!

Want to submit federal grant applications quickly and easily? Check out our new and improved SciENcv experience! Science Experts Network Curriculum Vitae (SciENcv) is an electronic system that helps you assemble professional information needed to apply for federal grant support.

SciENcv helps you gather and compile information on expertise, employment, education, and professional accomplishments. You can use SciENcv to create and maintain financial documents and biographical sketches that are submitted as part of grant application packages.

Why should I use SciENcv?

Eliminates the need to repeatedly enter biographical sketch and financial document information

Reduces the administrative burden associated with federal grant application and reporting requirements

Allows you to describe your scientific contributions in your own words

New Enhancements

Enhanced user experience with a modern look and feel

Intuitive and easy process that helps you fill out forms correctly

Revised navigation to reduce administrative burden

Document certification

With the click of a button, you can quickly and easily transfer any National Science Foundation (NSF) forms completed in the 2022 format to the 2023 format

Important note: Effective January 30, 2023, you will no longer be able to use the 2022 NSF format to create and complete new forms. You will still have access to all your completed forms in the 2022 NSF format moving forward.

Want to learn more about the new SciENcv experience? Keep an eye out for upcoming workshops.

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please feel free to email us!

