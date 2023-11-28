Coming Soon! Updates to the ClinVar Website

In order to support the inclusion of submitted somatic variation data, we are updating the ClinVar website. In early 2024, you will begin to see some changes.

What will change?

Variant (VCV) record pages will have an updated look and feel:

Simpler layout with no tabs

New sections will display somatic classifications Summary section will be divided into germline classification and display the two types of classifications for somatic variants – somatic clinical impact and oncogenicity Sections for conditions, submitted records, functional evidence, and citations will be provided for both germline and somatic classifications A toggle will allow you to select and show just information pertaining to germline or somatic data



In addition, on the ClinVar search results page, you will be able to filter the list of results to display only those variants with either germline or somatic classifications.

Preview sample snapshots of upcoming changes on Github!

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at clinvar@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

