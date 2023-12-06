View Global Distribution of Microbial AMR Genes with the New MicroBIGG-E Map

Graphical display provides new way to explore data!

NCBI’s Pathogen Detection project provides the Microbial Browser for Identification of Genetic and Genomic Elements (MicroBIGG-E) which lets you browse anti-microbial resistance (AMR), stress response, virulence genes, and genomic elements found in genomes from the NCBI Isolates Browser.

We are excited to introduce the MicroBIGG-E Map, an easy-to-use visualization tool to help you quickly and easily explore and compare the global distribution of MicroBIGG-E data with location information. Check out the MicroBIGG-E Map Details page for more information about the displayed data.

You can examine data for individual taxonomic groups, or for everything in MicroBIGG-E.

Five components of the MicroBIGG-E Map:

MicroBIGG-E International Map displays the distribution MicroBIGG-E elements and isolates across the world. The International Map also allows you to limit the data used in other displays by selecting one or more countries (Figure 1). Histogram of the selected AMR element counts. Colors of the bars indicate the types of antibiotics to which the elements confer resistance (Figure 1). Table displaying AMR element counts by country (Figure 2). Plot of the proportion and counts of selected elements by year (Figure 2). The Cross-Browser selection tool allows you to explore the isolate data metadata in more detail in either the Isolates Browser or MicroBIGG-E.

Figure 1: Filters (A) allow you to select resistance elements (e.g., beta-lactam resistance), and other characteristics. The map (B) and histogram (C) show MicroBIGG-E data for all beta-lactam antibiotic resistance elements in Klebsiella pneumoniae isolates from China and the U.S. (yellow highlight). Colors of the bars indicate the different antibiotics or classes of antibiotics to which the elements confer resistance. The Selected countries table (D) shows counts for Klebsiella pneumoniae resistance genes and isolates in each country and in the selected countries combined.

Figure 2: Percentage (black line) and total number (purple area) of isolates with AMR elements by year. Top: displayed by date of addition to the Pathogen Detection system. Bottom: displayed by collection date.

As with other Pathogen Detection tools, MicroBIGG-E supports the use of filters that makes it easy to select the isolates you want. We also have examples of how to use the MicroBIGG-E Map.

