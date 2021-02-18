NCBI’s genome Assembly has a number of significant improvements!
Assembly records now have a link to Primer-BLAST making it easy to design primers in the context of a specific eukaryote genome assembly. Figure 1 shows the Assembly page for the Genome Reference Consortium Mouse Build 39 (GRCm39) with the link to Primer-BLAST.
Figure 1. The Assembly page for the mouse reference genome (GCF_000001635.27). Showing the new Run Primer-BLAST link, which loads the assembly as a database in the Primer-BLAST search (bottom) and the new expandable note sections, Genome-Annotation-Data in this case.
Assembly can also display a taxonomy check status for prokaryotic genome assemblies evaluated using NCBI’s Average Nucleotide Identity (ANI) method (examples: GCA_003208035.1 and GCA_003006055.1).
Additionally, Assembly has expandable sections to display structured comments, including Genome Annotation Data (examples: GCF_003568825.1 and GCF_000001635.27, Figure 1), Minimum Information about a Genome Sequence (MIGS) data and taxonomic update (example: GCF_000746375.1).
Other Assembly improvements include:
- Adding assembly accessions to the Browse by Organism result table.
- Renaming the “derived from surveillance project” filter to “from large multi-isolate project” to better reflect the actual criteria used to set the property (and to stop the default filter).
- Adding “genus undefined” and “missing strain identifier” filters to the “Exclude” filter group.
See the Assembly Help page for more information.