NCBI’s genome Assembly has a number of significant improvements!

Assembly records now have a link to Primer-BLAST making it easy to design primers in the context of a specific eukaryote genome assembly. Figure 1 shows the Assembly page for the Genome Reference Consortium Mouse Build 39 (GRCm39) with the link to Primer-BLAST.

Figure 1. The Assembly page for the mouse reference genome (GCF_000001635.27). Showing the new Run Primer-BLAST link, which loads the assembly as a database in the Primer-BLAST search (bottom) and the new expandable note sections, Genome-Annotation-Data in this case.

Assembly can also display a taxonomy check status for prokaryotic genome assemblies evaluated using NCBI’s Average Nucleotide Identity (ANI) method (examples: GCA_003208035.1 and GCA_003006055.1).

Additionally, Assembly has expandable sections to display structured comments, including Genome Annotation Data (examples: GCF_003568825.1 and GCF_000001635.27, Figure 1), Minimum Information about a Genome Sequence (MIGS) data and taxonomic update (example: GCF_000746375.1).

Other Assembly improvements include:

Adding assembly accessions to the Browse by Organism result table.

Renaming the “derived from surveillance project” filter to “from large multi-isolate project” to better reflect the actual criteria used to set the property (and to stop the default filter).

Adding “genus undefined” and “missing strain identifier” filters to the “Exclude” filter group.

See the Assembly Help page for more information.