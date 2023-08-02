Using Average Nucleotide Identity (ANI) to Expose Potentially Problematic Taxonomic Merges

Help us improve our microbial taxonomy

NCBI uses Average Nucleotide Identity (ANI) to evaluate the taxonomic classification of prokaryotic genomes submitted to GenBank. As part of this effort, we identified heterotypic synonyms that fail to match each other with high ANI, and we invite you to help us evaluate these cases.

What is Heterotypic Synonymy?

Heterotypic synonymy refers to two or more names for different taxa (such as species) that were described independently but have been subsequently merged into a single taxon. The merged taxon will generally be referred to by the oldest name.

Example:

In a peer-reviewed, published study, Bacteroides suis and Bacteroides tectus were identified as heterotypic synonyms of Bacteroides pyogenes. Our analysis using ANI supports the reclassification of B. suis, indicating a high degree of genomic similarity with B. pyogenes. However, ANI does not support the merge of B. tectus since the sequences are less similar than expected (see image below).

We want to hear from you!

Please help us evaluate some cases of heterotypic synonymization and contribute to refining the taxonomy of these microorganisms. For your reference, here is a link to the taxon list for the potentially problematic taxonomic merges and the related ANI values for the assemblies. If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

