NCBI at the Biodiversity Genomics Academy 2023 (BGA23)

Virtual Talks, September 14, 2023

NCBI will be presenting virtually at the Biodiversity Genomics Academy 2023 (BGA23) on September 14, 2023. Our short, interactive talks will focus on NCBI Datasets and the Comparative Genome Viewer (CGV). Both resources are part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), which facilitates reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms through an NCBI Toolkit and community collaboration.

Recordings will be made available post-event!

Searching and Downloading Genome Data using NCBI Datasets

Presenters: Nuala O’Leary, PhD, Mirian T. N. Tsuchiya, PhD, and Eric Cox, PhD

September 14, 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET

Compare whole genome assembly alignments using NCBI’s Comparative Genome Viewer (CGV)

Presenter: Sanjida Rangwala, PhD

September 14, 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Questions?

If you have questions, please write to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

