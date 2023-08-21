GenBank Release 257.0 is Available!

GenBank release 257.0 (8/15/2023) is now available on the NCBI FTP site. This release has 25.10 trillion bases and 3.69 billion records.

The current release has:

During the 59 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 256.0 and 257.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 145,578,541,799 base pairs and by 2,558,312 sequence records. We updated 34,840 records during that same period. We added and/or updated an average of 43,952 traditional records per day!

Between releases 256.0 and 257.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 503,320,510,429 base pairs and by 19,839,034 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 3,048,576,874 base pairs and by 2,349,189 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 986,867,816 base pairs and by 1,622,435 sequence records.

The total number of sequence data files increased by 441 with this release. The divisions are as follows:

BCT: 35 new files, now a total of 1,010

ENV: 1 new file, now a total of 79

INV: 175 new files, now a total of 1,739

MAM: 1 new file, now a total of 235

PAT: 6 new files, now a total of 260

PLN: 93 new files, now a total of 1,265

ROD: -1 file, now a total of 306

VRL: 107 new files, now a total of 1,022

VRT: 24 new files, now a total of 423

Additional information

For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 257.0 sequence data flat files require roughly 3,575 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,669 GB.

For more information about GenBank release 257.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with GenBank and other NCBI news.

Questions?

Please send any comments or questions to info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.