Join NCBI at ASHG 2023

November 1-5 in Washington, D.C.
We look forward to seeing you in person at the American Society for Human Genetics Annual Meeting (ASHG 2023), November 1-5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. We will participate in a variety of activities and events including hosting an exhibit booth where you can stop by to meet NCBI experts, ask questions, provide feedback, or just chat! We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on our clinical and human genetic resources and provide an update on the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR).
Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:
NCBI Booth #1242, Exhibit Booth
- Thursday, November 2, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday, November 3, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday, November 4, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
Round Table Discussion: A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)
Friday, November 3, 12:15 – 1:45 pm
Room: 103B
We want to hear from you! Bring your lunch and join us for a small round table discussion. Your feedback will inform NCBI’s development of and improvements to our toolkit of interconnected, interoperable genomic data and tools designed to maximize the impact of eukaryotic organisms and their genomic data on biomedical research.
These discussions are designed for:
- Translational researchers, biologists, educators, bioinformaticians, developers, librarians, and students who make use of comparative genomics in their work
- Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses
We want to hear from you about:
- Genomics tools and resources you use
- How well current NCBI resources meet your needs
- Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address
Posters
Thursday, November 2, 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- NCBI Variant Databases for Identification and Analysis of Common and Somatic Variants [PB4534] Presenting Author: Tim Hefferon, PhD
Friday, November 3, 3:00 – 5:00 pm
- The NIH Comparative Genomics Resource: Maximizing the impact of research organisms to human health. [PB4562] Presenting Author: Valerie Schneider, PhD
- Enhancing dbSNP and ALFA for Genomic Research [PB4484] Presenting Author: Lon Phan, PhD
Saturday, November 4, 2:15 – 4:15 pm
- Matched Annotation from NCBI and EMBL-EBI (MANE): Towards completion of MANE Select set and beyond. [PB4527] Presenting Author: Shashikant Pujar, PhD
- RefSeq Annotation and Curation of the T2T-CHM13 Human Genome Assembly [PB4545] Presenting Author: Tamara Goldfarb, PhD
- NCBI clinical resources to support genetic testing result interpretation and clinical action [PB4533] Presenting Authors: Adriana Malheiro, MS, CGC, Megan Kane, PhD
- Improved validation of conditions for variant classifications in ClinVar [PB4512] Presenting Author: Melissa Landrum, PhD
Talk
Saturday, November 4, 11:00 – 11:15 am
- At scale enhancements to NCBI RefSeq Functional Elements, a growing resource for functional discovery beyond genes Presenting Author: Catherine Farrell, PhD
Stay up to date!
Follow us on social at @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date on all NCBI activities at the ASHG 2023 conference.
View our schedule, learn about NCBI staff, and access and learn about NCBI products and tools.
Questions?
Feel free to contact our help desk if you have any questions or concerns.