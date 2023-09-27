Join NCBI at ASHG 2023

November 1-5 in Washington, D.C.

We look forward to seeing you in person at the American Society for Human Genetics Annual Meeting (ASHG 2023), November 1-5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. We will participate in a variety of activities and events including hosting an exhibit booth where you can stop by to meet NCBI experts, ask questions, provide feedback, or just chat! We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on our clinical and human genetic resources and provide an update on the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR).

Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:

NCBI Booth #1242 , Exhibit Booth

Thursday, November 2, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Friday, November 3, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, November 4, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Round Table Discussion: A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)

Friday, November 3, 12:15 – 1:45 pm

Room: 103B

We want to hear from you! Bring your lunch and join us for a small round table discussion. Your feedback will inform NCBI’s development of and improvements to our toolkit of interconnected, interoperable genomic data and tools designed to maximize the impact of eukaryotic organisms and their genomic data on biomedical research.

These discussions are designed for:

Translational researchers, biologists, educators, bioinformaticians, developers, librarians, and students who make use of comparative genomics in their work

Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses

We want to hear from you about:

Genomics tools and resources you use

How well current NCBI resources meet your needs

Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address

Posters

Thursday, November 2, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

NCBI Variant Databases for Identification and Analysis of Common and Somatic Variants [PB4534] Presenting Author: Tim Hefferon, PhD

Friday, November 3, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Saturday, November 4, 2:15 – 4:15 pm

Talk

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 – 11:15 am

At scale enhancements to NCBI RefSeq Functional Elements, a growing resource for functional discovery beyond genes Presenting Author: Catherine Farrell, PhD

Stay up to date!

Follow us on social at @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date on all NCBI activities at the ASHG 2023 conference.

View our schedule, learn about NCBI staff, and access and learn about NCBI products and tools.

Questions?

Feel free to contact our help desk if you have any questions or concerns.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

