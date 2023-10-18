NCBI Datasets: Easily Access and Download Sequence Data and Metadata

Effective May 2024, NCBI Datasets will replace legacy Genome and Assembly web resources

As part of our ongoing effort to enhance your experience and modernize our services, NCBI will gradually replace the legacy Genome and Assembly resources with the newly introduced NCBI Datasets resource. NCBI Datasets is a continually evolving platform designed to provide easy and intuitive access to NCBI’s sequence data and metadata.

The legacy Genome and Assembly web resources will no longer be available after May 2024

There will be no changes to how you access the databases using E-Utilities or EDirect

Why are we making this change?

To provide a streamlined experience that integrates genome, organism, and gene information

To help you retrieve large datasets that enable big data analyses

To deliver data and metadata together and support better reuse and attribution

To provide you with a single entry point to genome datasets

Features & Benefits of NCBI Datasets

Comprehensive Data: Access assembled genome sequences, annotations, and metadata, including transcripts and proteins from a single webpage Flexible Search Options: Easily retrieve data using organism names, assembly, WGS, or BioProject accessions Scalable Data Retrieval: Request data for multiple genomes and file types in a single request, simplifying and expediting the download of large datasets Well-Documented Metadata: Metadata is sourced from multiple databases, and metadata schemas are thoroughly documented Interoperable metadata formats: Metadata formats are machine-readable and easily converted to human-readable forms Taxonomy-Focused Portal: Access genes, genomes, and other NCBI resources through a taxonomy-focused portal Consistency: Enjoy access to consistent data access across web and programmatic interfaces

Stay up to date

NCBI Datasets is part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR). CGR facilitates reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms through an NCBI Toolkit and community collaboration.

Join our mailing list to keep up to date with NCBI Datasets and other CGR news.

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

