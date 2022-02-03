Feb 16 Webinar: accelerating your alignments in the Cloud with ElasticBLAST

Join us on February 16, 2022 at 12 PM US eastern time to learn about ElasticBLAST, a new tool that runs your BLAST searches on cloud hardware, using the standard BLAST command-line package. You will hear about the benefits of ElasticBLAST, which include speed and ease of use. You will also see some practical applications of this tool and how you can try it out yourself.

Date: Wed, February 16, 2022 Time: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Outreach Events page.

