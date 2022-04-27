Logging into your My NCBI account is now easier, faster and more secure!

As of June 2022, you will be required to login using a 3rd-party option.

As we announced previously, beginning June 2022, you will no longer be able to log into your My NCBI account with your My NCBI username and password.

We launched our Password Retirement Wizard last summer to help you link a 3rd-party login to your My NCBI account and retire your password. Currently, the wizard is opt-in, which means you can retire your password at your convenience. In June, retiring your password will become mandatory to access any features that require a My NCBI login.

We encourage you to retire your password now! We demonstrated the wizard in a webinar last summer. Watch the recording to get a preview of the wizard before you try it.

Below are some password retirement milestones:

In April, we added a password retirement pop-up to most NCBI pages as a reminder if you haven’t had the chance to retire your My NCBI password. If you see this pop-up, select “Continue” to use our wizard to retire your password. If you select “Retire later” you will be given a 7-day grace period before being prompted again.

In May , you will see this pop-up once per day if you log into a My NCBI account that has an unretired password.

In June, logging into a My NCBI account with an unretired password will result in being redirected to the Password Retirement Wizard. If you are already logged in, you will see the retirement pop-up. If you choose to "Retire Later," you will be taken to a page where you can log out, but you will not be able to access features that require being logged into My NCBI.

As always, we’re here to help! If you have any questions, check out NCBI’s FAQ page, the login transition tips page, or email NCBI for more information.

