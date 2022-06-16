Save the Date: NCBI at the Bioinformatics Open Science Conference (BOSC), July 2022

Come visit NCBI at the Bioinformatics Open Science Conference (BOSC), part of the Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology Conference (ISMB), July 13-16, taking place both in person in Madison, Wisconsin and virtually! We’ll be presenting talks and posters on the latest updates to the NCBI Datasets, BLAST, and Protein resources. You can also join us at the Birds of a Feather (BoF) discussion and the BOSC CollaborationFest (CoFest) to explore these resources and discuss workflows with NCBI staff.

NCBI Talks

ElasticBLAST: Accelerating alignments in the cloud, presented by Thomas Madden, Ph.D.

July 13, 14:35-14:40 PM CDT

Learn about ElasticBLAST, a cloud-native package to produce alignments with the Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST). Built on top of the stand-alone BLAST+ command-line package, ElasticBLAST works with a range of query inputs, handling anything from a few to millions of query sequences. We will discuss the implementation of ElasticBLAST, show usage examples, and talk about performance.

You can view the complete presentation overview here.

NCBI Posters

July 13 – detailed schedule coming soon!

NCBI Datasets: Making genomic data and metadata more accessible, presented by Mirian T. N. Tsuchiya, Ph.D.

Learn about the latest updates to Datasets web and programmatic interfaces and tools for accessing genome sequence and metadata.

iCn3D: From web-based 3D viewer to structural analysis tool in batch mode, presented by Jiyao Wang, Ph.D.

Learn about recent features in iCn3D including a Virtual Reality view of 3D structures, batch analysis of 3D structures with Node.js and Python scripts, annotations (e.g., domains, SNPs, and ClinVar variants) for AlphaFold Structures, and alignment of AlphaFold and PDB structures.

Birds of a Feather

July 13, 17:15-18:15 CDT

We will host a Birds of a Feather (BoF) public feedback session on Wednesday July 13, where you can provide feedback and participate in discussions on all aspects of NCBI’s new data access options, including NCBI Datasets and BLAST, and learn more about the new NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) that will establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms. This is an opportunity for you to provide your feedback on how the CGR platform can best support your research needs. We also want to learn about existing tools that are essential to your work that should be included in the platform as well as new tools we can prioritize for development.

CollaborationFest (CoFest)

July 15-16 (virtual only)

The Datasets and BLAST teams will also attend the BOSC CoFest following the conference. Sign up to participate and get an in-depth orientation and opportunity to test the capabilities of Datasets and ElasticBlast. You do not have to register for the conference to attend the CoFest. Stay tuned for more information!

To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at BOSC 2022, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.

