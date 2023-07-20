New and Improved SciENcv Biographical Sketch Experience Coming Soon!

Required for NSF grant application submissions beginning October 2023

We recently introduced a new experience for the Science Experts Network Curriculum Vita (SciENcv) Current & Pending (Other) Support Forms with updated features and functionality. Beginning in August 2023, we will offer a similar updated experience for the National Science Foundation (NSF) Biographical Sketch document, too. Submit federal grant applications quicker and easier than ever!

Features & Benefits

Enhanced user experience with a modern look and feel

Intuitive and easy process that helps you fill out forms correctly

Revised navigation to reduce administrative burden

Document preview allows you to view your document prior to certification

Eliminates the need to repeatedly enter biographical sketch and financial document information

Reduces the administrative burden associated with federal grant application and reporting requirements

Allows you to describe your scientific contributions in your own words

Document certification

Important note: Effective October 23, 2023, you will be required to use the new SciENcv forms for submission to the NSF for grant applications.

