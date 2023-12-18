Using NCBI Data and Tools for Your Research Project

Are you a biology student working on a research project? NCBI offers free access to a wide variety of resources and tools to help you find and download data for your project.

How and why do you use our resources? Check out the example below:

Your professor has assigned you a research project looking at the sequence and structure of the TP53 gene in the domestic cat (Felis catus). In addition, you were asked to find information on this gene and its genomic region in other members of the cat family (Felidae).

NCBI resources can help you with almost any molecular biological or bioinformatics research project – from literature to molecular biology information.

