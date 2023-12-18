Using NCBI Data and Tools for Your Research Project

Are you a biology student working on a research project? NCBI offers free access to a wide variety of resources and tools to help you find and download data for your project.
How and why do you use our resources? Check out the example below:
Your professor has assigned you a research project looking at the sequence and structure of the TP53 gene in the domestic cat (Felis catus). In addition, you were asked to find information on this gene and its genomic region in other members of the cat family (Felidae).
Search PubMed Central (PMC) to find and read scientific publications about the cat TP53 gene.
Quickly link to available molecular data for your organism, the domestic cat in Taxonomy. Find out what is available for all cats in the Family taxon Felidae, too.
Learn about the domestic cat reference genome in NCBI Datasets Genome. Find and download a list of genomic assemblies for all members of the cat family.
Compare the genomes for the domestic cat and jungle cat (Felis chaus) using the Comparative Genome Viewer. Zoom in to examine the TP53 gene chromosome regions.
Explore the TP53 gene comparison in more detail using the Genome Data Viewer.
Learn more about the Felis catus TP53 gene on the NCBI Gene page.
Find a list of pre-calculated related genes (orthologs) for the domestic cat TP53 gene and download their sequences in NCBI Orthologs.
Search for this gene in other organisms by performing a BLAST search against the Eukaryota nucleotide database (results).
Explore the 3D structure of the TP53 with iCn3D.
NCBI resources can help you with almost any molecular biological or bioinformatics research project – from literature to molecular biology information.
Learn more
Want to learn how to use NCBI resources? Keep an eye out for upcoming workshops to get hands-on, interactive training.
Stay up to date
Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with NCBI resources.
Questions?
Please send any comments or questions to info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.