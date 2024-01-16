Check out RefSeq release 222, now available online and from the FTP site. You can access RefSeq data through NCBI Datasets.

What’s included in this release?

As of January 8, 2024, this full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data containing:

411,137,832 records

304,562,770 proteins

59,343,570 RNAs

sequences from 145,371 organisms

The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and divided by logical groupings.

New eukaryotic genome annotations

This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 33 additional species, including:

African malaria mosquito, based on updated assembly idAnoGambNW_F1_1 ( GCF_943734735.2_2023_12

Banteng, based on new assembly ARS-OSU_banteng_1.0 ( GCF_032452875.1_2023_12

Bourke’s parrot, based on new assembly CSIRO-AGI_Nbou_v1 ( GCF_033783945.1_2023_12 ) (pictured)

Hemp, based on new assembly ASM2916894v1 ( GCF_029168945.1_2023_11

Future changes

As previously announced, *.nonredundant_protein* files have been renamed to clarify that the files are specific to the prokaryote WP protein dataset. The new file names have this structure:

bacteria.wp_protein.#.protein.faa.gz

archaea.wp_protein.#.protein.gpff.gz

complete.wp_protein.#.bna.gz

Users should continue to use all *complete.protein.* files if they wish to obtain a complete set of RefSeq proteins across all represented taxa.

Stay up to date

RefSeq is part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR). CGR facilitates reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms through an NCBI Toolkit and community collaboration. Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with RefSeq and other CGR news.

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us!

