Now Available: NCBI Hidden Markov Models (HMM) Release 14.0!

Download release 14.0 of the NCBI protein profile Hidden Markov models (HMMs) used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP)! Search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package.

What’s new?

Release 14.0 contains:

16,383 HMMs maintained by NCBI

252 new HMMs since release 13.0

Several hundreds HMMs with better names, EC numbers, Gene Ontology (GO) terms, gene symbols, or publications.

You can search and view the details for these in the Protein Family Model collection, which also includes conserved domain architectures and BlastRules, and access all RefSeq proteins that these models name.

Stay up to date

Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with HMM and other NCBI news.

We want to hear from you!

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

