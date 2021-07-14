The updated NCBI Datasets Genomes page now has genome data for all domains of life, including bacterial and viral genomes.

The genomes table (Figure 1) now offers filters for:

Reference genomes — switch it on to only show reference or representative genomes

— switch it on to only show reference or representative genomes Annotated — switch it on to only show annotated genomes

— switch it on to only show annotated genomes Assembly level — use the assembly level slider to select higher-quality genomes

— use the assembly level slider to select higher-quality genomes Year released — use the slider to limit your results to recent genomes

In addition, the new Actions column connects you to NCBI’s Genome Data Viewer, BLAST, and Assembly. The Text filter box lets you search by the name of the assembly, species/infraspecies, or submitter. Figure 1. The new Datasets Genomes page with primate assemblies showing the STATUS switches (reference genomes, annotated); expanded filters section with ASSEMBLY LEVEL and YEAR RELEASED sliding selectors; and the Actions column menu with access to Assembly details, BLAST, the Genome Data Viewer, and Download options.

If you need to download >1000 genomes or >15 GB of genome data, you’ll need to use the datasets command-line tool. Learn more about how to use the command-line tool to download large genome data packages.

