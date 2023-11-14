RefSeq release 221 is now available online and from the FTP site. You can access RefSeq data through NCBI Datasets.

What’s included in this release?

As of November 6, 2023, this full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data containing:

404,657,610 records

300,054,945 proteins

57,882,313 RNAs

sequences from 143,819 organisms

The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and divided by logical groupings.

Human genome annotation update

Assembly GRCh38.p14

Annotation Release GCF_000001405.40-RS_2023_10 is an update of NCBI Homo sapiens Annotation Release 110, incorporating the latest set of curated RefSeq transcript changes.

The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site

Assembly T2T-CHM13v2.0

Annotation Release GCF_009914755.1-RS_2023_10 is an update of NCBI Homo sapiens Annotation Release 110, incorporating the latest set of curated RefSeq transcript changes.

The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site



New eukaryotic genome annotations

This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 36 additional species, including:

Cow, based on updated assembly ARS-UCD2.0 ( GCF_002263795.3_2023_09

Mongolian gerbil, based on new assembly Bangor_MerUng_6.1 ( GCF_030254825.1_2023_10 ) (pictured)

Common lizard, based on new assembly Bangor_MerUng_6.1 ( GCF_963506605.1_2023_10

House finch, based on new assembly bHaeMex1.pri ( GCF_027477595.1_2023_09

Wine grape, based on new assembly ASM3070453v1 ( GCF_030704535.1_2023_09

Sweet potato weevil, based on new assembly icCylForm1.1 ( GCF_029955315.1_2023_10

Future changes

We plan to rename the *.nonredundant_protein* files to clarify that the files are specific to the prokaryote WP protein dataset. You should continue to use all complete.*protein.* files if you wish to obtain a complete set of RefSeq proteins across all represented taxa.

Stay up to date

